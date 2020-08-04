Georgia Lee Raper Georgia Lee Raper, 79, of Grandview, MO passed away July 31, 2020. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 23, 1941 to Joseph Marley & Jessie Mae Stacey. She spent many years teaching children. She raised 2 daughters. As much as she loved teaching, when her grandchildren were born she chose to be at home to help take care of them. She also was there to help with her great grandchildren. They were the light of her life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister JoAnn Macaulay and nephew Jack Guffy. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Bob Raper, her daughters Mary Warning (Dennis) and Bobbie Burnett (Glen), niece Lora Lee Shamblin, sister Rita Martin (Larry), nephews Dean Martin and Shawn Martin, 2 grandsons, Rick Clausing (Erica), Rob Clausing (Maria), 3 great granddaughters Maryn, Rue and Monroe Clausing. Thank you to St. Joseph Hospital, Kidney Associates and DCI in Belton, MO for all their care and kindness.



