More Obituaries for Georgia Petsch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Leming Petsch

Georgia Leming Petsch Obituary
Georgia Leming Petsch Georgia Leming Petsch 38, of Kansas City, MO died January 10, 2020. She is survived by her parents, Don and Lori Leming, of Leawood, Kansas; her older brother, Rob Leming, and his wife, Sunamita Leming, and their children, Lucas and Benjamin, of Carlsbad, CA; and a very special extended family. A celebration of Georgia's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12PM at Drexel Hall, Kansas City. Her family has requested that instead of flowers, donations be made in her memory to: Kansas City Pet Project or The Rose Brooks Center.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 16, 2020
