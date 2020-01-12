|
Georgia M. Conklin Cook Our beloved Georgia M. Conklin Cook, 96, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away on December 21, 2019. Georgia was born on October 15, 1923 in York, Nebraska to Cecil and Harold Paxson. She met and married William Conklin in Kansas City where they shared a happy life together. Georgia worked at Sears as a loyal employee for 35 years. Upon retirement she enjoyed an active life in Florida and traveling with her husband Bill. Georgia also led an involved religious and social life as a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 44 years William E. Conklin and second husband of 6 years Patrick Cook. She is survived by her daughter Colleen M. Cook, son-in-law Robert L. Cook, grandsons Patrick and Kevin Cook (Madeline) and sister Pauline Barnes. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church, 7500 Oak St., Kansas City, MO at 1 pm on January 25, 2020. Donations in her memory may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020