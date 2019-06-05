|
|
Georgia M. Shinski Georgia M. Shinski, 98, of Lenexa and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2019. She is survived by her son Clifford W. Shinski (Shari) Shari; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Visitation: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial: Wamego Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested: Kansas Honor Flight - Wamego High School, in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019