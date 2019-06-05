Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home - Wamego
4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24 P.O. Box 48
Wamego, KS 66547
785-456-2233
For more information about
Georgia Shinski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Stewart Funeral Home - Wamego
4370 Salzer Rd. & Hwy 24 P.O. Box 48
Wamego, KS 66547
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Shinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia M. Shinski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Georgia M. Shinski Obituary
Georgia M. Shinski Georgia M. Shinski, 98, of Lenexa and formerly of Wamego, Kansas, passed away June 1, 2019. She is survived by her son Clifford W. Shinski (Shari) Shari; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m., Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. Visitation: 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Burial: Wamego Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested: Kansas Honor Flight - Wamego High School, in care of Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego, P.O. Box 48, 66547. www.stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now