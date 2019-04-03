Georgia Mae George Georgia Mae George, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. She was born on September 4, 1939 in Dixon, MO and married Jerold "Bud" George, on June 27th, 1959. Together they had four children; Steven, Laura, Kathryn, and Mary. Georgia will be remembered for her countless talents, including quilting, baking her famous rolls and BBQ chicken, and making numerous jams, jellies, and pies. She enjoyed crossword puzzles in the morning with her husband, as well as gardening and sharing stories of her life. She is preceded in death by her grandson, Alex Lomeli; survived by her husband Jerold, her 4 children, 12 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Georgia requested that in lieu of a service, that her family find comfort and love with one another. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary