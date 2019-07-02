Kansas City Star Obituaries
Wappner Funeral Directors & Crematory
98 S Diamond St
Mansfield, OH 44902
(419) 522-5211
Georgianna Dickerson Condit Georgianna Dickerson Condit lived an abundant life of 94 years, filled with the grace of God. A life-long member of the Community of Christ, her life was a testament to her faith. Raised in Hagerman, Idaho, she lived most of her married life in Lamoni, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri. She enjoyed 47 wonderful years with her soulmate, Harold, with whom she is now reunited. She is survived by her four children, Alan (Nancy), Jean, Randy (Inger) and Lorna; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren, by all of whom she is greatly loved. She was a lady in the best sense of the word: gracious, humble and compassionate. She will be missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Highlands Community of Christ in Kansas City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Outreach International. The Diamond Street Home of Wappner Funeral Directors is privileged to serve the family. Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.wappner.com
Published in Kansas City Star on July 2, 2019
