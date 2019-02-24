Kansas City Star Obituaries
Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home | Mount Moriah Cemetery Sout
10507 Holmes Road
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 942-2004
Gerald Smith
Gerald Albert (Jerry) Smith

Gerald Albert (Jerry) Smith Obituary
Gerald (Jerry) Albert Smith Gerald (Jerry) Albert Smith, 83, of Leawood, KS died February 12, 2019 peacefully at his home. Jerry was born July 24th, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas. He was very passionate, strong and hard working. Jerry's lifelong career has been in real estate sales in the Greater Kansas City area. Throughout the past several decades he has received many awards and certifications. He was most recently awarded "Realtor Emeritus" by the National Association of Realtors honoring him for 40 years of distinguished service. Jerry was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed fishing and vacationing at the Lake of the Ozarks. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Virginia Perry Smith. He is survived by his children Melodie Abernathy and Ken Smith, stepchildren Brian Perry, Darren Perry and Karen Brooks, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and brother Joel Smith. Jerry's wishes were have a small family gathering at his home at a later date in lieu of formal memorial services.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 24, 2019
