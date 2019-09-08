|
Gerald "Jerry" Daniel Gerald Francis Daniel, 92, of Liberty, MO, and a former longtime resident of Bonner Springs, KS, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019, at his home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am, followed by funeral services at 10:00 am, on Thursday, September 12, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty. Burial service will follow at 1:30 pm at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Bonner Springs or Liberty Christian Church. Jerry was born October 7, 1926, in Fairport, MO. He served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific during World War II, and was a member of the Bonner Springs VFW and Liberty American Legion. Jerry worked more than three decades as an electrician, 11 years for the Federal Government (GSA) and later operating Daniel Electric for 20 years before he retired. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bonner Springs. Jerry was preceded in death by his father, John James Daniel; mother, Ona Lee (Fitzgerald) Newcomb; and sisters, Delores Roks and Betty McConnell. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Roberta Mae (Nickels) Daniel; sons, James Daniel, John Daniel (Faith) and Robert Daniel (Pamela); grandchildren, Christopher Daniel, Kimberly Traverson (RJ), Alice Powell (Bryce) and Nathan Daniel (Sarah); great granddaughters, Daisy and Amberlee; brother, John Richard Daniel (Marilyn), as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019