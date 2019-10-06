|
Gerald Joseph Donohue Gerald Joseph Donohue (Jerry) died September 3, 2019, and a memorial service will be held October 12, 2019, at 11:00 A.M., at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131. Visitation 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Jerry was born August 8, 1934, to Joseph A. Donohue and Dorothy Falk Donohue. He graduated from Lawrenceville School and attended Georgetown University and Hofstra University, where he received his Bachelor of Arts. Following college, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He was married on July 26, 1958, to Kenya Torrance Donohue, and they had two children, Gerald J. Donohue, Jr. (Jay) and Kathleen T. Wright (Kathy). Following their marriage, Kenya and Jerry moved to New York where Jerry joined his father and worked for Donohue & Sons, a firm specializing in maritime insurance. He later joined Alexander & Alexander. In 1967, he and Kenya moved to Kansas City and Jerry began a 48-year career in real estate, initially with Kroh Brothers. Later he was associated with Roger Cohen & Co. In 1979, he formed his own real estate firm, Equity Real Estate, and continued in the sale, leasing and management of commercial real estate until he retired in 2015. Jerry grew up on Long Island, New York, and was an accomplished sailor. After his move to Kansas City he took up golf, and although he played often, admitted that he never reached the level of accomplishment as his sailing. He loved Kansas City, travel, the Monday Night Dinner Group and Tatsu's. But most of all he loved Kenya and his family. Jerry was a Director of the National Association of Realtors Commercial and Investment Council; the Missouri Association of Realtors; and the Missouri Chapter Certified Commercial and Investment Council, where he also served as President. He also served on the Marketing Committee of both the Downtown Council and the Kansas City Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Blind Children's Special Education Center (now the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired), where he also served as President. He was a member of the Society of Fellows at the Nelson-Atkins Museum and a member and Director of both the Kansas City Country Club and the Mercury Club. He is survived by his wife Kenya, his son Jay, his daughter Kathy and her husband Jeff, his three grandchildren, JJ, Torry and Kristin, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor, Children's Relief Association at Children's Mercy Hospital, 2401 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 6, 2019