Gerald Edward "Jerry" Patch
Gerald "Jerry" Edward Patch Gerald "Jerry" Edward Patch, 87, passed away on August 28, 2020. Dad was born in San Francisco but lived most of his adult life in Kansas City. He worked in real estate and industrial food service, such as hospitals and nursing homes. He had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. He was a very loving and supportive father and husband. He and Mom were married for 45 years until she passed away in 2008. He never stopped missing her, and I will never stop missing them. He is survived by his daughter, Kristin, son-in-law, Matt, and the memories held by those who loved him. Dad, Thank you for being the best father I could ever have asked for, and for all the years of laughter and all the wisdom you shared. I hope you and Mom are having a truly joyous reunion. I will love you both always. Kristin

Published in Kansas City Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
