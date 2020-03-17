|
|
Gerald Gardner Gerald "Jerry" Gardner, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 14, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Maurine, sons Matthew (Heather), Andrew (Cortney) and daughter Colleen (Bobby), along with his grandchildren: Austin, Madilyn, Jack, Halle, Lanie and Shaylee, all of whom will miss him dearly. Jerry was born on September 27, 1940, in Washington, DC, to Linus and Leone Gardner. Jerry was soon followed by his two brothers, Michael and Joe. Much of Jerry's childhood was happily spent in Elma, Iowa, with his Uncle Fred and Aunt Joey on their farm. Jerry later joined the Benedictine Monastery in Atchison, Kansas for 11 years, but left in 1971 to pursue a career in law enforcement with the Kansas City Police Department, where he was promoted to sergeant in 1975 and served bravely for 30 years. Jerry's next 20 years were filled with the things he loved best: spending time traveling with Moie, working in his yard & garden where he lovingly produced prize tomatoes and beautiful roses and cannas, regular bridge games with friends, playing with his amazing collection of model trains and as Grandpa, filling orders for malts and popcorn. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Bishop Sullivan Center or Northcare Hospice at NKC Hospital. A Rosary will take place Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Holy Family Parish, 919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155 with the visitation to follow from 5:30 PM 7:30 PM. The funeral will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Holy Family Parish, 919 NE 96th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery 5001 NE Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO 64156. Due to public health concerns Kansas City has prohibited gatherings of 50 people or more under the advisement of the Centers for Disease Control. The services for Gerald Gardner will involve immediate family only.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020