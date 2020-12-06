Dr. Gerald GarwoodMarch 24, 1940 - November 29, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Gerald "Gerry" Ray Garwood, age 80, of Kansas City, MO passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12:00 PM, with a visitation starting at 10:00 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119.Gerry was born on March 24, 1940 in Youngstown, OH to parents Moody Ray and Louise (Whopershall) Garwood. He attended Youngstown State University and later attended the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences where he graduated with his Doctorate in Internal Medicine. He practiced medicine for over 50 years in the Kansas City area and College Station, TX. For the last 10 years of his life, he was a Hospitalist and continued his patient care online with MDLive.Aside from loving his career and dedication to healing others, Gerry was a passionate college football fan. He and his family would travel across the United States to see his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and loved studying history.He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and kind spirit.Gerry is preceded in death by parents. He leaves behind his wife, Janice; three children, Elizabeth, Bryan, and Gerry; step-daughter, Vannessa; brother, Richard; sister, Monica; and several nieces, nephews, and six grandchildren to cherish his memory.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to St. Luke's Foundation, 901 E 104th Street, Kansas City, MO 64131, in support of the Heart Institute.