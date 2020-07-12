Gerald Gensler Gerald "Grandpa Jerry" Leo Gensler, 85, of Kansas City, KS passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020 at Olathe Health Hospice House. Jerry was born November 21, 1934 in Leavenworth, KS the son of Leo and Marie Gensler. On February 16, 1971 he married the love of his life, Mary Gensler. Jerry worked as a meat cutter until retirement. He and Mary were active in New Story Church. He would always greet everyone with a hug. He never met a stranger and if he did they would not be one for long. He always remained positive and found the good in everybody. Some of his hobbies included watching the Chiefs and remaining active counting his steps. Most importantly he cherished spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Denise. Survivors include six children, Vicki, Jeff, Sherry, Esther, Tim, and Donna; twenty five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. The family will host Private Funeral Services Monday, July 13, 2020 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Oskaloosa, KS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store