Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery
12700 SE Raytown Rd.
Kansas City, MO 64155
(816) 761-6272
Gerald Grider Obituary
Gerald Grider Gerald (Jerry) Allen Grider passed away September 7, 2019 at his home in Lee's Summit, MO. The Celebration of Life service will be held at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 9420 James A Reed Road, KC, MO, on Saturday, September 14th with visitation at 10:00 am and service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Longview Cemetery. Gerald was born on April 18, 1941, in St. Joseph, MO, the son of Allen and Lorene Grider. He grew up on a dairy farm in Helena. He graduated from Savannah High School and received a degree in electrical engineering at the University of Missouri. After 33 years in quality control, Gerald retired from Bendix/Allied Signal Corporation in 1997. Gerald married his childhood friend, Sandra Clark in April 1964. They resided in the Kansas City area and have lived in Lee's Summit, MO for the past 27 years. They shared 55 wonderful years of marriage and were blessed with two sons. He was an active member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, serving wherever needed. Survivors include his wife, Sandra; sons, Chris (Lisa) and children: Madeline and Olivia; Craig (Carla) and children: Jake, Lydia, and Violet, all of Lee's Summit; sister, Janet Tritten; brother, Tim Grider (Marilyn) of Helena; cousins, nieces, nephews, and Aunt Georgia Stucki. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Memorial gifts may be designated to St. Luke's UMC.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 11, 2019
