Gerald "Jerry"Hartman Gerald "Jerry" Hartman, 67, passed away in his hometown of Boonville, Missouri on June 19th, 2020. Jerry was born in Kansas City, Missouri to his parents Bernard and Margaret Hartman. He worked as vice president of CGI Long-Distance Services until their closure in 2006. Jerry was an avid golfer, coach of his children's baseball and softball teams, and caretaker of stray neighborhood cats. He enjoyed a myriad of concerts, golf tournaments, Super Bowls, and was a season ticket holder of the Kansas City Royals and the Chiefs for many years. He is survived by his brother Lawrence, his three children; Brady (Morgan), Andrew (Rachel), and Lindsay, his grandson Owen, and nieces Ivy Jane, Camille, Grace, and Heidi. Always the entertainer, he will be fondly remembered by his friends as the life of the party and by his family as a loving father and world-class chef. Celebration of life will be held at Hereford House in Leawood, KS on July 18th, 2020 at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Animal Shelter in Cooper County, MO.



