|
|
Gerald "Jerry" D Henkemeyer Jerry Henkemeyer, 83, died October 27, 2019 at his home in Belton, MO. He was born and raised in Brainerd, MN. Jerry served in the Army National Guard, Marines and Air Force. He retired from the Air Force after 23 years. Jerry was very proud of the medals and awards that he received while serving his country. After retiring from the military, he was employed with Folgers Coffee Company in Kansas City, Mo for 17 years. Jerry enjoyed gardening, cooking, fishing, hat collecting and playing cards with friends. Most importantly, he loved family gatherings where he enjoyed sharing stories about his childhood. He was a life-time member of the American Legion, -where he also served as Chapter 804 President and the Air Force Sergeants Association. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara Henkemeyer; son Marco Henkemeyer (Liz); daughter Nancy DeMar (Gary); son Roger Henkemeyer (Heather); grandchildren Ryan, Jayson, Marcy, Kristy, Devin, Justin; 4 stepchildren and 10 step-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of his life on November 15th at 4:00 pm at the Hall, 144 West Vivian Street, Belton, MO. Food will be provided.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 5, 2019