|
|
Gerald I. Bell 1925-2019 Gerald Ivan Bell, 94, Cameron, formerly of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on October 29, 2019. Gerald was born on October 26, 1925 in Kidder, Missouri to Loren and Octa Belle (McMillin) Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Lou Bell; 2 brothers, William and Myron Bell; grandson, Christopher Dye. Gerald worked as a Certified Public Accountant, before retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II. Survivors: 2 daughters, Pam (Earl) Dye, Kearney, MO and Gail (John) Weber, Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Jason (Beth)Dye, Troy (Shannon) Larson, Jeremy (Julie) Dye, Rachel (Ronald) Brown and Jennifer (Joshua) Distasio; 9 great-grandsons and 3 great- granddaughters. Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2019