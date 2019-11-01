Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald I. Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald I. Bell Obituary
Gerald I. Bell 1925-2019 Gerald Ivan Bell, 94, Cameron, formerly of Gladstone, Missouri passed away on October 29, 2019. Gerald was born on October 26, 1925 in Kidder, Missouri to Loren and Octa Belle (McMillin) Bell. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Lou Bell; 2 brothers, William and Myron Bell; grandson, Christopher Dye. Gerald worked as a Certified Public Accountant, before retiring. He was a veteran of the United States Army during World War II. Survivors: 2 daughters, Pam (Earl) Dye, Kearney, MO and Gail (John) Weber, Kansas City, MO; 5 grandchildren, Jason (Beth)Dye, Troy (Shannon) Larson, Jeremy (Julie) Dye, Rachel (Ronald) Brown and Jennifer (Joshua) Distasio; 9 great-grandsons and 3 great- granddaughters. Services: 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. Visitation: 1-2:00 PM, prior to the service. Burial: Graceland Cemetery, Cameron. In lieu of flowers, donations to the . Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -