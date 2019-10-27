Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gerald Kent Falin


1940 - 2019
Gerald Kent Falin Gerald Kent Falin was born in St. Louis, MO May 24, 1940 son of Helyn (Henry) and O.J. (Jack) Falin. He was raised in Kansas City, MO graduating from Paseo High School in 1958. He received numerous Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Architectural, Civil, and Sanitation Engineering, and Hospital Administration. He was a Commissioned Officer of the United States Public Health Service specializing in Indian Health. Work included a Government Radiation Study Charleston, WV, Field Engineer Winnebago, NE, Supervisory Operations Research Analyst Rockville, MD, US Area Dr. of Indian Health Dallas, TX, Hospital Facilities Engineer overseeing construction of the Government's first solar-powered hospital Tahlequah, OK, Indian Health Management Bemidji, MN where he was President of the Snowmobile Club and his last commission was Lawton, OK where he retired and lived until his death October 14, 2019. In the public sector he served as Public Health Engineer for the State of Nevada, Agent for the Nevada FDA, Public Health Engineer Instructor University of Minnesota Health Service and Medical Sciences where he developed a water purification system converting polluted water to drinkable water, and Chief of Physical Health Planning for Michigan Comprehensive Health Planning Association. After retirement he traveled the world visiting all seven Continents. He is survived by wife Anne, sister Sharon (Kelli) Freeman Kansas City, daughter Kelly Ferrara (Dan), granddaughters Shelby and Hannah Ferrara. He was preceded in death by his parents. Burial was in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Lawton, OK with full military honors.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 27, 2019
