Gerald L Heathman Gerald Heathman, 84, of Lenexa, KS passed away on July 20th, 2019. He was born on December 9th, 1934 in Kansas City, KS to Carl and Mabel Heathman. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Military honors for Gerald will follow the memorial service. Gerald is survived by his wife Connie of 58 years; sons, Jerry (Gayle), Gary (Lois) and Jamie (Kim) along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019