Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Heathman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald L. Heathman


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald L. Heathman Obituary
Gerald L Heathman Gerald Heathman, 84, of Lenexa, KS passed away on July 20th, 2019. He was born on December 9th, 1934 in Kansas City, KS to Carl and Mabel Heathman. A visitation will take place on Thursday, July 25th from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Military honors for Gerald will follow the memorial service. Gerald is survived by his wife Connie of 58 years; sons, Jerry (Gayle), Gary (Lois) and Jamie (Kim) along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Amos Family Funeral Home
Download Now