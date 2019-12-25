|
Gerald "Jerry" Lee Webb Gerald (Jerry) Lee Webb, age 76, passed away on December 19, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 1, 1943 in East St. Louis, Missouri to Lee and Geraldine Webb. He leaves behind his wife of 31 years, Virginia, and children Scott (Val) Webb of Olathe, KS, Angella (John) Hill of Blue Springs, MO, Audra (Jimmy) Gorman of Flower Mound, TX, Dustin (Yvonne) Whisenant, of Owasso, OK, and Chris (Angie) Webb, of Edmond, OK, as well as 18 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Dahling. Gerald graduated from William Chrisman High School in Independence, MO in 1961 and attended the University of Missouri. He began working summers at a bank and parlayed that experience into a successful lifelong career in banking for over 50 years in the Kansas City and Tulsa areas. Employees and customers alike looked up to Gerald and sought his expertise and wisdom well into his retirement. His love for both the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs was only surpassed by his passion for fishing and playing tennis. After retiring to Frisco, TX in 2011, he fished the waters of Lake Lewisville in his boat, became active in community tennis, and perfected his poker face with his weekly Spades game with his card buddies. Whether it was an open forum or a close gathering of friends, Gerald's wit and humor were second to none. Through stories and simple puns, Gerald brought a smile to everyone who crossed his path. His talent of making others feel welcome will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gerald's name to his church, www.GraceAvenue.org There will be a celebration of life in Frisco, TX and Kansas City, Missouri in the new year.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 25, 2019