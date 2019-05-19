Gerald Reynaud Gerald Reynaud of Kansas City, MO passed away on May 16, 2019 of Metastatic Melanoma. He was born in Joplin, Missouri on October 10, 1941. He was a beloved husband, father and friend. Gerry was well known and recognized for his 42 year career as a special education teacher and administrator. His career started in 1966 in Special School District of St. Louis County, continuing in the North Kansas City School District for 13 years, the Park Hill School District for 15 years and ending with 12 years as the executive Director of Olathe District Schools Special services before retiring in 2008. Gerry was a career long member of the International Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), serving President in 1999. He received the CEC Outstanding Leadership Award in 2010. Gerry has been an active member and volunteer at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Cathedral where he served on the Vestry and the Building and Grounds Committee. He dedicated countless hours and passion to the landscaping and gardening at the Cathedral for the last 14 years. Gerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Bridges Reynaud, his two daughters, Renee Reynaud Neswadi and Geralyn Reynaud Sobba, his son-in-law, John Neswadi, his four grandchildren, Marco, Alex, Brooke and Kate, his siblings, nieces and nephews, and in-laws. Memorial services will be held at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral at 13th and Broadway on Tuesday, May 21 at 10:00am. A reception will follow at the Cathedral's Founders Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace and Holy Cathedral to support the Missions of the Servant Church of the City and for long term care and maintenance of the gardens.

