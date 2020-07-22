1/2
Gerald Richard Currie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Richard Currie Gerald Richard Currie, 76, of Kansas City, KS passed away on July 19th, 2020. A visitation will be held 7-9pm, Thursday, July 23rd at Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 16928 Evans Rd, Basehor, KS. Service will be held at 12pm, Friday, July 24th at Charter Funerals, 10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway. Private burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Gerald was a Vietnam veteran. He worked as a Journeyman painter, Real estate broker, and was in auto sales. He was a long time Moose Lodge member. Gerald enjoyed church, family, friends, the casino, and movies. Gerald was proceeded in death by his wife Linda, daughter April, brother Larry, and sister Norma. He is survived by his girlfriend Mary Anne, brother John, sister Mary Kay, sons John and Jasen, daughter-in-laws Courtney and Katie, grandchildren: Stephanie, Johnathan, Nathan, Ethan, Rylee, and Jasen Jr., and great grandchildren Liam and Easton.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Service
12:00 PM
Charter Funerals Kansas Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charter Funerals Kansas Chapel
10250 Shawnee Mission Pkwy
Merriam, KS 66203
(816) 921-5555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved