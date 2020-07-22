Gerald Richard Currie Gerald Richard Currie, 76, of Kansas City, KS passed away on July 19th, 2020. A visitation will be held 7-9pm, Thursday, July 23rd at Trinity Family of Faith Lutheran Church, 16928 Evans Rd, Basehor, KS. Service will be held at 12pm, Friday, July 24th at Charter Funerals, 10250 Shawnee Mission Parkway. Private burial at Leavenworth National Cemetery. Gerald was a Vietnam veteran. He worked as a Journeyman painter, Real estate broker, and was in auto sales. He was a long time Moose Lodge member. Gerald enjoyed church, family, friends, the casino, and movies. Gerald was proceeded in death by his wife Linda, daughter April, brother Larry, and sister Norma. He is survived by his girlfriend Mary Anne, brother John, sister Mary Kay, sons John and Jasen, daughter-in-laws Courtney and Katie, grandchildren: Stephanie, Johnathan, Nathan, Ethan, Rylee, and Jasen Jr., and great grandchildren Liam and Easton.