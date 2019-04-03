Gerald Robert Graham 1936 2019 Gerald Robert Graham, 83, formerly of Kansas City, KS and currently of Shawnee, passed away April 1, 2019. A memorial gathering will be 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, April 6 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia Street, Lenexa, KS. Inurnment will be private. Gerald was born January 27, 1936, the son of Claud and Lillie (Anders) Graham, in Topeka, KS. He grew up in Kansas City, KS and graduated from Wyandotte High School, Class of 1954. He was an athlete in high school. He graduated from Emporia State University. He began his teaching/coaching career at West Junior High School in KCK; where he taught Social Studies and English. Throughout his career he taught at Central Junior High and Northwest Junior High. He coached baseball and basketball throughout his career as a teacher. Gerald loved baseball and was a championship player, won as a coach and was a successful and respected umpire in the region. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Jesse and Harold and sister, Floye. He is survived by his children, Andy Graham; Diane Patton and David; Todd Graham and Christopher Phillips; grandchildren, Autumn Angell; and John Brien Angell, Jr and Mandy; great grandchildren, Jaden Priewe and Maddux Angell. (Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements: Porter Funeral Home & Crematory, 1835 Minnesota Ave. Kansas City, KS (913) 621-6400)

