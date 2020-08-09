Gerald Vernon Noble Gerald Vernon Noble, 89, passed away on August 1, 2020 after a brief illness. "Jerry" was born in Kansas City, KS on November 22, 1930 to Gladys and Oliver Noble. He attended Southeast High School and joined the United States Navy during the Korean War. He met his wife Lillie while stationed at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu. They have been happily married for 68 years. They returned back to Kansas City and Jerry had a long career at Bendix Allied Signal where he retired. He was active in the Ivanhoe Masonic Lodge and is a Past Master. He was also an active Shriner and played in the Shriner's Oriental Band. He was preceded in death by his mother Gladys, father Oliver and sister Shirley. Surviving are his wife Lillie, daughter Debbie (Frank), son James (Michele), 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Beautiful Savior and Good Shepherd Hospice. Private family services will be held.