MUEHLEBACH FUNERAL HOME
6800 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
(816) 444-2060
Gerald W. Moss

Gerald W. Moss Obituary
Gerald W. Moss, 88, of Overland Park, KS passed away on December 16. A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 2 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m. at Muehlebach Funeral Care, 6800 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64131. Gerald was born on January 8, 1931 in LaHarpe, KS to William T. and Helen S. (Hatton) Moss. Gerald is survived by his wife, Mary Martha (Gaulke) Moss and his three children; D. Annette (Rick) Yeager, Steve (Cynthia) Moss, Warren (Kathy) Moss; 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 18, 2019
