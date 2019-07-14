Gerald Walter Vidan, D.D.S 1969 2019 On July 3, 2019 in his home in Eudora, Kansas Gerald Vidan went home to be with the Lord. Funeral services will be held at Bethany Lutheran Church 9101 Lamar Ave, Overland Park, Kansas on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at Eudora Cemetery. Jerry was born May 22, 1969 in Granite City, Illinois to Walt Vidan and Janet (Line) Vidan. He was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas and Overland Park, Kansas. He completed his Bachelor's degree and Doctor of Dental Surgery degree at the University of Missouri Kansas City. After completing his degrees, he started his first assignment as the dentist at the Federal Correctional Institution Lompoc in Lompoc, California. After five years, he started his own private practice in Eudora, Kansas. Upon returning to Kansas he became a beloved member of multiple communities, strengthening the bonds and faith of those at Bethany Lutheran Church. Before moving back to Kansas he was a young elder for the church. Jerry played many roles at Bethany from digging deep into faith to simply washing the dishes. His heart was filled with the desire of the outdoors. From the top of Colorado's 14ers to the shores of Kansas' lakes he was always active. Jerry loved to bike, climb, run, kite board, orienteer, and the list goes on. However, for him all was second compared to the love he had for the Lord and his family. He will be deeply missed. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Gina, his son Christian, daughter Alex, mother and father, sisters Kristi L. Rowan and Kay M. Vidan. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Gerald's memory to Gina Vidan to further his children's education and may be sent in care of Warren-McElwain Mortuary 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, Kansas 66044. For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com.

Published in Kansas City Star on July 14, 2019