Geraldeane Gibson Geraldeane (Gerre) White Gibson, 84, Kansas City, MO passed away July 8, 2019 at home. A visitation will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am on Thursday, July 11 followed by a funeral service at Colonial Presbyterian Church, 9500 Wornall Road, Kansas City, MO. Gerre was born on December 13, 1934 in Kansas City, MO to Paul A. and Ann G. White. She graduated from Westport High School and attended Kansas City Junior College. In 1955, she married Fred R. (Bob) Gibson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Charles White, Ellington, CT and her grandson, Adam Gibson, Overland Park, KS. Gerre is survived by her husband, her sisters Pat Welborn, California, MD, and Virginia L. White, Overland Park, KS, her brothers Paul A. White, Jr, Kansas City, MO, and Robert M. White, Keller, TX, her children Beth (Charles) Kruse, Chuck (Margie) Gibson, Pam (Jerry) Leuthold, 10 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army or The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.
Published in Kansas City Star on July 10, 2019