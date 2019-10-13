|
Geraldine "Gerry" Gilkerson AGE: 84 ADDRESS: Liberty, MO, DATE & PLACE OF DEATH: October 10, 2019 at Liberty, MO DATE & PLACE OF BIRTH: September 29, 1935 at Rulo, NE PARENTS: George and Mary (Bachman) Carpenter MARRIAGE: She married Robert Gilkerson on March 16, 1952 at Kansas City, MO. He passed away October 10, 2013. LIFE HISTORY: Gerry was raised at Rulo and when married the couple established their home at Kansas City. She worked for Wilcox Electronics and then was a cook for the Platte Woods School District. In the 70's and 80's she operated her own catering business. In 1992 they moved to Texas and returned to Kansas City in 2009 to be closer to family because of health reasons. SURVIVORS: Son: Don (Verlee) Gilkerson of Kearney, MO Daughter: Dena Ridenour of Kansas City, MO Brother: Virgil Carpenter of Stanberry, MO 2 grandchildren 5 great-grandchildren PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: her parents, husband, and siblings, Lawrence, Lula, Leo, Bernice and William. FUNERAL SERVICES: Her funeral will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. Interment will be in Steele Cemetery. FAMILY WILL RECEIVE FRIENDS: on Sunday from 4-5:00 PM at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home. DORR & CLARK FUNERAL HOME, 2303 HARLAN ST. FALLS CITY, NE. IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS (402)-245-2424. More information can be found at www.dorrandclark.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 13, 2019