My dear sweet Guma. Not a soul on this earth could ever say anything derogatory about this wonderful lady. She was our rock in our family. My Johnny is probably waiting with ur Aunt Emma to see if y'all could get into trouble doing something that ur not suppose to do. But our Guma would just sit back and laugh at em. I'm gonna miss our wonderful talks, I love you forever RIP til we meet again.

Kathy Bonacorso

