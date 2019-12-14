|
|
Geraldine Louise Dobbels 12-1-33 to 12-12-19 Geraldine Louise Dobbels, 86, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away at Villa St. Francis Nursing Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Her son Dennis and daughter Terri were at her side. She will be remembered for her quick wit, fierce devotion and beautiful smile. Geraldine was born on December 1, 1933 in Independence, Missouri to Joseph Richard and Clara Louise (Milam) Cogan. She attended and graduated from William Chrisman High School. She married the love of her life, Felix William Dobbels on May 29, 1954 in Lee's Summit, Missouri. Together they raised five children, James, Patricia, William, Dennis and Terri. "Gerri", as she was known by her family and friends worked as a bookkeeper at Sealtest Dairy, where she met Felix. Later she worked at both Hyer Boot Company and Olathe Boot Company in the bookkeeping department. She helped Felix for years on his Kansas City Star Route, performing the billing and bookkeeping tasks. When Dennis and Terri were in high school, she began work in the Payroll Department for the county employees of Johnson County. She kept herself busy by volunteering to be a Den Mother, Room Mother, and a team mom for the Olathe Swim Team. She was a member of the local chapter of the Beta Pi sorority and worked as a precinct captain during elections. Gerri and her husband Felix loved to travel, driving their fifth wheel around the country. Together they enjoyed spending the winter months meeting up with their friends in Port Aransas, Texas. Geraldine was an avid reader and enjoyed working on daily crossword puzzles. Geraldine is preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Felix William Dobbels who passed away on November 30, 2019, her parents, Joseph and Clara Cogan, and two sisters, Wanda Jo Trivitt and Jeanette Lynn Goacher, and son Father William Josef Dobbels. She is survived by her children, Dennis Joseph Dobbels and his wife Kathleen E. McCarther of Overland Park, Kansas , James Edward Dobbels and his wife Frankie Ann of Texas and two daughters, Terri Mitchell of Santa Rosa, California and Patricia Marie Griffith of Guffey, Colorado. Left behind to cherish her memory are her eleven grandchildren, Debbie (Bruce) Crone, Duane Dobbels, Jeff (Meghan) McCarther, Derek Dobbels, Will (Alex) Dobbels, Scott Felix (Allie) Mitchell, Emily (Max Magnuson) Mitchell, Noria McCarther, Amy Mitchell, Jenny Mitchell and Grace Dobbels. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at St. Paul Catholic Church 21650 West 115th Terrace Olathe, Kansas. Interment next to her husband in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens 13901 South Black Bob Road Olathe, Kansas. Visitation 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 13th at the McGilley & Frye Funeral Home 105 East Loula Street Olathe, Kansas. The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. to begin the Visitation. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: Society of Jesus at, http://jesuitscentralsouthern.org/supportus. Condolences may be offered at www.McGilley-Frye.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 14, 2019