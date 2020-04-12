|
|
Geraldine (Gerry) Newton Gerry Newton born June 17, 1923, took God's hand and entered glory on April 8, 2020. She was 2 months shy of being 97 years old. She grew up in Leavenworth, KS. Her first job out of High School, Stan Durwood hired her as the ticket agent at his movie theater in Leavenworth. During the war, she attended special training at Fort Crook to be a "Woman Ordnance Worker Civilian Auto Trainee" then worked at Ft. Leavenworth as a "WOWCAT" She was given a civil service classification in the ordnance department, working with 7 men fixing and maintaining war vehicles. She drove tanks, trucks, jeeps, construction vehicles, etc. Gerry met the love of her life, Warren Eldon Newton, before the war and waited for his return. They married in 1947 and was just 1 week away from their 47th anniversary when he passed. She leaves behind her 3 beloved children Donna (Newton) Parker and Ron, Warren L. Newton and Mary Jane, and Roger M. Newton and Connie; 6 grandchildren Carmen Parker Kimbrell, Andy, Jesse, and Tyler Newton, and Joshua and Olivia; 10 great- grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren (5 generations); 2 beloved nieces, Connie (Hoffman) Grant and Cheryl (Hoffman) Shearer; along with very very many Newton nieces and nephews. She loved all of her family members very much. She now joins her husband Warren, her mother and father Louise Martin Hoffman and Charles Hurley Hoffman and her 2 brothers Charles and Claude Hoffman. Gerry also leaves very many Swope Park Baptist and Grace Point Baptist friends. Her Christ-centered life led her to volunteer for many church, community, and school projects. She's been a member of the Swope Park Baptist community since 1949. She served on the expansion building committee for this church and the building committee for Grace Point. She served in many roles; Cradle Roll, Nursery, Girls Auxiliary, Boys Auxiliary, Extra Years Zest (XYZ) club, chaperoning and driving for the very many church activities and serving in other roles. She was "mom" to all of the many kids from birth till even current day. During American Royal, our home hosted Boys FHA groups from surrounding farm areas. St. Louis Catholic Church in Kansas City was the first church to make and deliver "meals on wheels". As a charter member of Meals on wheels, she was instrumental in organizing the expansion of other participating churches. In doing so there was great success in expanding their project with other Kansas City and Overland Park churches that had kitchens. Which has lead up to the current national organization. In fact, she worked with TWA to agree on the "Meals on Wheels" name as it was very similar to TWA's phrase "Meals on Wings". She was loved by everyone who knew her. Her smile was captivating. Her energy was boundless. Her love for Christ and her fellow-man/woman was felt by all. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2020