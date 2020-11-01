Geraldine "Geri" Rieke-Kennedy-Gordon
October 30, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Geraldine, 94, of Lenexa, KS passed away on October 30, 2020. A private family service will be held.
Geraldine was born the daughter of John and Margarette Lillich on January 30, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a gourmet cook and avid lover of animals, fashion, music and art. A woman of grace and generosity, more than anything, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Geri is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Rieke, Walter Kennedy and Bert Gordon; and granddaughter, Julie Ann O'Neal. She is survived by her son, Gregory (Beth) Rieke; daughters, Janet (Mike) O'Neal and Robin (Bill) Neville; step daughters, Nancy and Kathleen Kennedy; 9 grandchildren, Andrew Rieke, Emily Finnell, Adam Rieke, Luke Neville, Lance Neville, Judd O'Neal, John O'Neal, Brianna Kennedy and Jared Kennedy. She is also survived by many great grandchildren.