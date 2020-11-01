1/1
Geraldine "Geri" Rieke-Kennedy-Gordon
1926 - 2020
Geraldine "Geri" Rieke-Kennedy-Gordon
October 30, 2020
Lenexa, Kansas - Geraldine, 94, of Lenexa, KS passed away on October 30, 2020. A private family service will be held.
Geraldine was born the daughter of John and Margarette Lillich on January 30, 1926 in Kansas City, Kansas. She was a gourmet cook and avid lover of animals, fashion, music and art. A woman of grace and generosity, more than anything, she was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Geri is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Rieke, Walter Kennedy and Bert Gordon; and granddaughter, Julie Ann O'Neal. She is survived by her son, Gregory (Beth) Rieke; daughters, Janet (Mike) O'Neal and Robin (Bill) Neville; step daughters, Nancy and Kathleen Kennedy; 9 grandchildren, Andrew Rieke, Emily Finnell, Adam Rieke, Luke Neville, Lance Neville, Judd O'Neal, John O'Neal, Brianna Kennedy and Jared Kennedy. She is also survived by many great grandchildren. Please visit Geri's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com


Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
