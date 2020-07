Or Copy this URL to Share

Geraldine L. Waters-Harris-Dodson Geraldine Waters-Harris-Dodson 94, Raytown, MO passed away June 25, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Cemetery, Raytown, MO. Arr: Larkin & Garcia Fun. Care.



