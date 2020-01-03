Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gerard T. Wickey

Gerard T. Wickey Obituary
Gerard T. Wickey 1938 2019 Gerard Wickey, 81, of Lee's Summit, MO., passed away December 31, 2019. A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 4, from 9-11 am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Nativity of Mary Church, 10017 E 36th Terr. S, Independence, MO 64052. Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Nativity of Mary Church or The Parkinson Foundation of the Heartland, 8900 State Line Rd, #320, Leawood, KS 66206. Gerard was born May 30, 1938, in Kansas City, KS, to Harold and Mary Wickey. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Mary, his sisters, Donna Hornaday and JoAnn Hutchings, as well as his brother, Fr. Harold Wickey. He is survived by his children, Kathy Bishop (Mark), Michael Wickey, and Andrea Jenkins (Mike), 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, a sister, Carol Leverett, and long-time companion, Francene Blessman. Full obit can be read at MuehlebachChapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 3, 2020
