Gerhard W. Cibis M.D. After a life well-lived, Gerhard W. Cibis, M.D., 76, of Kansas City, MO passed away at home from complications of lung cancer on September 1, 2019. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 16 from 5-7 PM at The Carriage Club, 5301 State Line Road, Kansas City, MO 64112. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 17 at 3:00 PM at Our Lady of Sorrow Parish, 2552 Gillham Road, Kansas City, MO 64108. Immediately following the service will be a private reception. Gerhard was born on November 5, 1942 in Heidelberg, Germany to Lisa and Paul Cibis, M.D. When he was 7 years old, his family immigrated to the United States, settling in New Braunfels, TX. Later they moved to St. Louis, MO where Gerhard graduated from Ladue High School and then continued his studies at Washington University in St. Louis where he graduated with a degree in Art History. After traveling throughout Europe for a year, he returned to attend medical school at Washington University. He served an internship at Baylor School of Medicine in Houston, TX followed by a residency in ophthalmology at the University of Iowa and a fellowship in pediatric ophthalmology at the University of Miami, Bascom Palmer Eye Institute. Gerhard proudly served in the U.S. Navy in Little Creek, VA from 1970-1972. He always was proud and honored to be an American. As a pediatric ophthalmologist, he was engaged in private practice for more than 45 years during which he also served for many years as Chief of Ophthalmology at Children's Mercy Hospital. He was a Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Kansas and the University of Missouri Kansas City. As a board-certified ophthalmologist, he participated in training more than 200 residents, authored more than 125 peer-reviewed publications, performed thousands of surgical procedures and was involved in many research projects. He was a member of the prestigious American Ophthalmological Society as well as numerous other professional medical organizations. His community service included serving as a board member of Children's MercyHospital, Truman Medical Center and The Children's Center for the Visually Impaired. Gerhard had many passions some of which included traveling with Dorene, their Wine and Food group and being on the tennis courts with his long-time friends. Gerhard is survived by his life partner, Dorene Shipley; daughter, Ilah of Worcester, MA; son, Paul (Angie) of Los Angeles, CA; sister, Andrea (Tom) Tongue of Portland, OR; niece, Kathryn (Andrew) Watts and children, Claire and Alex of Seattle, WA; nephew, Tom (Amy) Tongue and their children, Jason and Ryan of Portland, OR and Dorene's entire family. In lieu of flowers, charitable contributions may be made to the donor's choice.Cards may be sent to PO Box 10390, Kansas City, MO 64171
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 8, 2019