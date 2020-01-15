Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Resources
Gertrude A. Kramer


1928 - 2020
Gertrude A. Kramer Obituary
Gertrude A. Kramer Gertrude A. Kramer, 91, of Kansas City, Missouri (formerly of Lee's Summit) passed away on January 11, 2020. Visitation will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 16 at Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Ms. Kramer will lie in state from 10:00-10:30 am prior to the funeral service at 10:30 am Friday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 17200 E. 39th St., Independence MO 64055. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Alma, Missouri. Gertrude was born on December 14, 1928 in Alma, MO to Albert and Ida (Kalthoff) Kiehl. She attended Trinity Lutheran Grade School, Alma High School, St. John's College and Valparaiso University. On February 24, 1952 she married Herbert F. Kramer. While he was overseas in the military, she worked at Wilcox Electric. Afterwards, she worked as a full-time homemaker, and as a participant or officer in various organizations: Lutheran Women's Missionary League, Parent Teacher League, Lutheran Mission Association Auxiliary, Parent Teacher Association. She was a charter member of the Kansas City Chapter of the Valparaiso University Guild. She enjoyed travel, symphony concerts and time with family. Her kindness, wit and smile will be greatly missed. Survivors include: daughter Connie Kramer; son Gary Kramer (Patty); son Robert Kramer (Sheryl); son David Kramer; grandchildren Merry Macuzzi (Carl), Alex Kramer (Erin), Tiffany Hackworth (Brian), Melody Benson (Zachary), Sabrina Schneider (Frederick) and Jonathan Kramer; eight great grandchildren; a large extended family and friends. Gertrude is preceded in death by her parents Albert and Ida Kiehl, husband Herbert Kramer, and brother Marvin Kiehl. Contributions may be made to Lutheran Hour Ministries, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, or to the . Condolences may be sent to www.speakschapel.com. (Arrangements Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 15, 2020
