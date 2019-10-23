Kansas City Star Obituaries
Gertrude Elaine "Trudy" Green 1927 2019 Gertrude E. "Trudy" Green, 92, Kansas City, Kansas formerly of Atchison, Kansas died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Riverbend Nursing Center, Kansas City, Kansas. Inurnment of the cremated remains will be Monday, October 28, 2019 at 2:30 P.M. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas. A Celebration of Life services will be May 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Judson Baptist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Cremation was provided under the care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas. Memorial contributions are suggested to and may be left in care of the funeral home. Trudy was born August 9, 1927 in Kansas City, Kansas the daughter of Howard P. and Mary Waddell O'Haro. She attended elementary school in Kansas City, Kansas and graduated from Wyandotte High School. She and Roy Green were united in marriage on May 26, 1946 in Kansas City, Kansas. Mr. Green preceded her in death on September 15, 2006. Trudy and Roy were well known in Atchison as active members of the Riverbend Promenaders Square Dance Club and First Presbyterian Church. Survivors include a son, Thomas H. (Meda) Green, Mayetta, KS; three daughters, Joyce (Clyde) Lowe, Chanute, KS; Cheryl Legrand, Merriam, KS; Debra (Larry) Barnes, Kansas City, KS; a brother, James O'Haro, Columbia, MO; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Trudy was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Lago.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 23, 2019
