1/1
Gertrude Vess
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gertrude Vess
October 13, 2020
Olathe, Kansas - Gertrude A (Jacobs) Vess, 93 died at Anthology of Olathe on October 13, 2020.
She was born in Osawatomie on October 28, 1926. She was a 1944 graduate of Osawatomie High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Harry Robert (Bob) Vess, on June 18, 1944. They were married for 68 years until his death on July 12, 2012. She was a stay-at-home mother until her youngest son, Dan, started school. She was employed at the Osawatomie State Hospital in medical records. On her retirement she was a section secretary. She spent the majority of her life as a resident of Osawatomie. She was a member of the First Christian Church for 77 years and a board member.
She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, reading the KC star, painting, counted cross stitch and playing pinochle.
Her parents, Floyd and Gladys Jacobs precede her as well as her siblings, Margaret, Mary, Billy Lou and Sonny. As well as her husband and son Dick.
Survivors include her sons, Bob, Gary and Dan and daughter, Cathy as well as 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home - Osawatomie
203 Main Street
Osawatomie, KS 66064
913-755-2114
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 14, 2020
There’s a big reunion going on in Heaven since my Aunt Gertie arrived yesterday. Gertie, I already miss you. I can smell those wonderful cinnamon rolls and thinking of all the wonderful times the Jacobs clan got together. Spending every weekend at Grandma-Grandpa Jacobs which also meant seeing Aunt Gertie and
Uncle Bob-Bob too. I am so glad Mom and Dad insisted (more like enforced) that we go. There are so many precious wonderful memories that I hold dear to me.
To my cousins Cathy, Dan, Gary and Bobby Al and I are thinking of you and regret that we won’t be there.
Barb (Bryant) Tornquist
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved