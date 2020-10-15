Gertrude Vess

October 13, 2020

Olathe, Kansas - Gertrude A (Jacobs) Vess, 93 died at Anthology of Olathe on October 13, 2020.

She was born in Osawatomie on October 28, 1926. She was a 1944 graduate of Osawatomie High School where she met and married her high school sweetheart, Harry Robert (Bob) Vess, on June 18, 1944. They were married for 68 years until his death on July 12, 2012. She was a stay-at-home mother until her youngest son, Dan, started school. She was employed at the Osawatomie State Hospital in medical records. On her retirement she was a section secretary. She spent the majority of her life as a resident of Osawatomie. She was a member of the First Christian Church for 77 years and a board member.

She enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, reading the KC star, painting, counted cross stitch and playing pinochle.

Her parents, Floyd and Gladys Jacobs precede her as well as her siblings, Margaret, Mary, Billy Lou and Sonny. As well as her husband and son Dick.

Survivors include her sons, Bob, Gary and Dan and daughter, Cathy as well as 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.





