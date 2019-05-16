Giancarlo (John) Peluso Giancarlo (John) Peluso, 90, passed away peacefully at The Atriums on Sunday, May 12, 2019. John was born on August 3, 1928, in Putnam, CT, the son of Nicholas and Louise (Truppa) Peluso. Growing up he earned money setting duck pins in the local bowling alleys. This job later turned into a passion of ten pin Bowling leading him to become an avid competitive bowler in the KC area. In 1946 he joined the Army where he proudly served with the 2nd Infantry Division and, 15th Field Artillery Battalion. During his service he utilized his high school trumpet training and served in both the Division and Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps. After the Army, John continued his education at an automotive school in Kansas City in 1949 under the GI Bill. He worked at BPU for several years before retiring. John was a passionate NY Yankees fan from the Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle eras to the current Baby Bombers. Returning to his Connecticut roots, he became a serious follower of both men and women basketball teams at the University of Connecticut. John is preceded in death by both his parents, Nicholas and Louise (Truppa) Peluso; and three sisters Angelina Peluso, Evelyn Baxter and Esther Krasnoger. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Wanda (Rollo) Peluso; brother and sister in law Stephen and Bettina Peluso; care taker and niece and nephew, Ron and Marty Ward; niece Susan Saunders; nephew Donald Baxter; and many cousins and extended family in CT. A graveside service will be held at 11AM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Resurrection Cemetery, in Lenexa, Ks.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary