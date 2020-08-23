Gilbert F. Heislen Gil Heislen, 61, of Raymore, MO, died unexpectedly Friday, August 7, at Menorah Medical Center. There will be private family gatherings due to COVID-19. Memorial donations are suggested to Great Circle Northwestern Region - Tom Butterfield Campus at https://www.greatcircle.org
. Gil was born in Marshall, MO, to Edmund J. Heislen and Viola Korte Thurman Heislen. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert Thurman and Robert's wife, Barbara. He is survived by his life partner and love, Linda Bryant of Raymore; a son, Kurt Heislen of Belton and Kurt's mother Shellie of Belton; a daughter; siblings, Jimmy Thurman (Rhonda) of Marshall; Paul Thurman (Linda) of Columbia; David Thurman (Sharon) of Marshall; Janet Carmack (Bernie "Poodle") of Glasgow; nieces, nephews, cousins; and Linda's children Cassandra Patchen (Derrick) of Overland Park, KS, and Dallas Bryant (Kayla) of Raymore; and grandchildren Elizabeth and Jack Patchen; and Cameron and Colton Bryant; and 4 cats. For the full obituary, please visit the funeral home website. Arrangements: Cullen Funeral Home, Raymore, Missouri 816-322-5278