Gilbert Gene Benham
Gilbert Gene Benham Gene Benham, of Olathe, KS, passed away at home on May 19, 2020 at the age of 85 after a long struggle with heart problems. He spent many years working for BNSF Railroad and retired in 2000. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and loved to golf. Anyone who knew Gene, knew he had a great sense of humor and always made those around him laugh. He was preceded in death by son, Michel Benham and grandson, Jason Benham. He is survived by spouse, Belva Benham; daughters Debra Benham and Renea Moulthrop and her spouse, Tom Moulthrop; three grandchildren, Jessica Benham, Nick Moulthrop, Shannon Moulthrop; and four great grandsons, Chris Benham, Michel Benham, Noah Moulthrop and Ryder Moulthrop. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 21, 2020.
