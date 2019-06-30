Gilbert N. Woodward Gilbert N. Woodward, 86, Camdenton, MO passed away at home on June 20, 2019. He grew up in Kansas City, graduated from Shawnee Mission Rural High School in 1951 and attended Baker University. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Elaine Woodward; son, Phillip S. Woodward and his spouse, Kathy and 2 grandchildren, Phillip Scott Woodward, Jr. and Alexis Graham Woodward, as well as several nieces and nephews. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War, was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hosting family and friends in retirement at the Lake of the Ozarks. Memorial Services will be held on 9:30am on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Village Presbyterian 6641 Mission Rd, Prairie Village, KS 66208. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. The burial will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for memorial contributions in his name, to be made to University of Kansas Health System - Heart Care at https://www.kansashealthsystem.com/giving/ways-to-give. Arr: Signature Funerals 816-214-5174 www.signaturefunerals.com

Published in Kansas City Star on June 30, 2019