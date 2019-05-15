Gilbert Wayne Garrett Gilbert Wayne Garrett, 96, died May 12, 2019. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 16 at 11 a.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery. Wayne was born in Kansas City, Kansas, and grew up in Shawnee, Kansas. He trained as an air traffic control operator and worked briefly for Eastern Airlines in Florida before enlisting in the US Army Air Force in 1942. Sergeant Garrett worked as an air traffic control operator at bases in England, France, and Germany. He married Betty Collins in 1946. They lived in Shawnee and Wayne attended Central Radio & Television School. He opened Shawnee Television in 1950. In 1952, he and Betty moved to Columbus, Ohio, where Wayne joined WTVN-TV as a cameraman/engineer. They moved to Des Moines in 1953 when Wayne accepted a position at KGTV. Two years later, Wayne took a new job as cameraman/engineer at then KRNT-TV (now KCCI) where he stayed until his retirement in 1988. Wayne enjoyed woodworking, ham radios, jigsaw puzzles, and model railroading. After Betty died in 2003, he took up bicycling again, only agreeing to give it up a few years ago. He was a member of the 409th Bomb Group Association, Iowa Welsh Society, Immanuel Methodist Church, and the KCCI TV retirees group. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty, stillborn daughter Judith Anne, and parents Gilbert and Grace Garrett. He is survived by daughter Debra (Paul) Jensen, Brier, WA, grandchildren Chris (Kristina) Jensen, Lake Stevens, WA, Whitney Jensen, Brier, WA, great granddaughters Molly and Evelyn Jensen, and two foster great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Air Force Museum, Dayton, Ohio, Iowa Public Television, or a charity of your choosing.

