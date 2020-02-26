|
Gina Hollander Gina Hollander, 50, of Kansas City, MO passed away February 20, 2020. Gina was born on July 23, 1969 in Westminster, CA. Gina was a beautiful and kind soul, unique and wonderful in every way. She was the undisputed greatest mother in the entire world and the best wife and friend a person could ask for. If asked, she would say her greatest accomplishment was her son, Cole with whom she loved with all of her heart. Gina married Ken Hollander in 1993, sharing 27 loving years together. She loved her Chiefs and was able to celebrate their Super Bowl win with excitement and joy. Gina especially enjoyed the time she spent with her husband and close friends vacationing in Branson, MO and San Diego CA. Gina lived her life surrounded by friends and family, laughter and love. She touched so many with her warmth and kindness and will be missed by so many. Gina is predeceased by her father, Mike Malland with whom she shared a special bond. He will hold her now. Survived by her husband, Ken Hollander, son Cole, mother Shelley Malland, sisters Michele Snowdon and Jennifer Leetz, brother Brian Malland, sister in law Judy Hayes, and brother in law Terry Hayes. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 29th from 4:00 to 6:00pm at White Chapel Funeral Home, Gladstone, MO. A family and friend celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the in Gina's name.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 26, 2020