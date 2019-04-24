Ginette Marie Pittman Ginette Marie Pittman, 66, of Kansas City, MO, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019, at St. Vincent's Community Hospice in Jacksonville, FL. Funeral services will be 12 noon Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the McGilley Midtown Memorial Chapel. Burial at Forest Hill Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. The funeral service and burial will be private. Ginette was born August 23, 1952, daughter of Alphonse Laurent and Germaine Blaise of Port au Prince, Haiti. She worked in the banquet department at the Fairmont Hotel formerly known as the Ritz Carlton Hotel located in the Plaza for over 30 years. She met and married Fred J. Pittman, they were married for 27 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred J. Pittman, her father, Alphonse Laurent and a brother, Reynold Laurent. She is survived by her children, Sephora Vine (daughter) and Dyvid Pittman (son); and 11 grandchildren. Also survived by her mother, Germaine Blaise; sisters, Norma Laurent, Laurieuse Desir, and Marjorie Laurent; and brothers, Herold Laurent, Marc Eddy Laurent, and Goethe Laurent. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ginette Pittman Memorial Fund. Condolences may be made to www.mcgilleymidtownchapelcom

