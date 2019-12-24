|
|
Gisele M. Harvey Gisele "Gigi" Marie Harvey, age 87, of Gladstone, Mo. passed away on Friday December 20, 2019 at McCrite Plaza at Briarcliff, surrounded by her niece Jacqueline (Husband: Newton) Brown of Battlefield, Misouri. She was born on April 19, 1932 in Dieuze, France the daughter of Joseph and Marie-Anne (Thinselin) Walterspieler. She married an American GI, Harold "Curly" Chalker in France and moved to the United States in 1954. In 1962, she proudly became a naturalized United States Citizen. In the early 1980's she married James Harvey a retired Naval Officer and TWA employee, who preceded her in death on January 17, 1996. She had a love for all animals, particularly dogs and cats. Gigi was previously employed by Katz, Dolgin's and Best, all located in North Kansas City. She retired from Golden Goose Jewelry Store in Antioch Shopping Center. Post retirement she volunteered for many years at the ARC of Clay County Thrift Store. She was preceded in death by her parents and two younger brothers: Claude Walterspieler and Jacques Walterspieler, both of Commercy France. She is survived by: One Brother: Jean-Paul Walterspieler of Dijon, France, Two Sisters: Anne-Marie Husson of Commercy France and Huguette Sardast of Nancy, France. Four Great Nephews: Aurelien Bruneau of Jacksonville Florida, Loic Bruneau of Brussels Belgium, Ludovic Bruneau and Jason Brown, both of Memphis Tennessee. Numerous Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews in France. Special thanks to her wonderful and supportive neighbors at Santerra, and a very special THANK YOU to NorthCare Team Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care.
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 24, 2019