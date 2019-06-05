Kansas City Star Obituaries
Louis Memorial Chapel
6830 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-361-5211
Gitta Cahn Azorsky Gitta Cahn Azorsky, passed away on Monday, June 3rd at Menorah Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at The Louis Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. For those wishing to honor her memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom or Village Shalom. Gitta is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Steve and Diane Azorsky, daughter and son-in-law Debbie and David Kalmeyer, grandchildren Josh and Rose Azorsky and Jonathon Kalmeyer, sister Helen Farbman, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Mickey and Gloria Azorsky and many nieces, nephews and good friends. Gitta was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Azorsky, sister-in-law Harriet Azorsky, and parents Herman and Elisabeth (Mayer) Cahn. Full obituary and condolences may be read at www.louismemorialchapel.com. (Arr: The Louis Memorial Chapel 816-361-5211)
Published in Kansas City Star on June 5, 2019
