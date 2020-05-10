Gladys Gunja
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Gunja Gladys L. Gunja, 85, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away May 4, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on July 18, 1934 to Alpha & Esther Parsons (Lee) and grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1952 and then moved to Kansas City to work. She met her husband Frank on a blind date, and they were married in 1956 at St. John the Baptist Church in KCK. She retired from HNTB after working for many years as an executive assistant. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, sisters Alice Isenberg and Agnes (Nonnie) Sherwood, brothers Herbert, Everett and Virgil Parsons, and daughter-in-law Denise Gunja. She is survived by her son Joe Gunja of Nixa, MO, daughter Jane Reynolds of Overland Park, KS, grandchildren Gina (Ben) Fredrick of Nixa, MO, Chris (Noelle) Gunja of Liberty, MO, Henry Reynolds of Chicago, IL, great-granddaughters Hannah & Hailey Peek, brother Carl, and her rescue pug "Bear" who never left her side. She was cremated. Special thank you to Bob & Cory Gunja, as well her kind neighbors at Parkway Village. Donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care (kchospice.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
SKRADSKI FUNERAL HOME - KANSAS CITY
340 N 6TH ST
Kansas City, KS 66101-3350
(913) 371-1404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved