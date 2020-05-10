Gladys Gunja Gladys L. Gunja, 85, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away May 4, 2020 at her daughter's home. She was born on July 18, 1934 to Alpha & Esther Parsons (Lee) and grew up in Manhattan, Kansas. She graduated from Manhattan High School in 1952 and then moved to Kansas City to work. She met her husband Frank on a blind date, and they were married in 1956 at St. John the Baptist Church in KCK. She retired from HNTB after working for many years as an executive assistant. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Frank, sisters Alice Isenberg and Agnes (Nonnie) Sherwood, brothers Herbert, Everett and Virgil Parsons, and daughter-in-law Denise Gunja. She is survived by her son Joe Gunja of Nixa, MO, daughter Jane Reynolds of Overland Park, KS, grandchildren Gina (Ben) Fredrick of Nixa, MO, Chris (Noelle) Gunja of Liberty, MO, Henry Reynolds of Chicago, IL, great-granddaughters Hannah & Hailey Peek, brother Carl, and her rescue pug "Bear" who never left her side. She was cremated. Special thank you to Bob & Cory Gunja, as well her kind neighbors at Parkway Village. Donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care (kchospice.org).
Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.