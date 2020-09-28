Gladys Stanley

July 19, 1919 - September 25, 2020

Chillicothe, Missouri - Gladys Hazel (White) Stanley, born July 19, 1919, in Marceline, Missouri, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, in Chillicothe. Gladys was the 12th and last living of 14 children born to Earnest Minus and Nettie Rice White. Gladys is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marvin (July 4, 2003), grandson Mark Stahl, granddaughter Deanna Wackerle Hoyt Lieber, grandson-in-law Bob Hoyt, and son-in-law David Stahl. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Bud Wackerle of Liberty; daughter Barbara Stahl of Marceline; son and daughter-in-law Bill and Leah Stanley of Rothville; and daughter and son-in-law Brenda and Larry Fellhoelter of Chillicothe, and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Internment will be at the Rothville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements per Delaney Funeral Home, Marceline.





